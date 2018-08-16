Photofocus

Quick tips for making an Instagram story

Whether you want to share fun and lighthearted content with family and friends or promote your business, you can do it all with Instagram stores. Here are 4 quick tips to get you started.

  1. Hit the plus button on the top-left side of your home screen or swipe left in your feed.
  2. Hit the circle button at the bottom of the screen to take photos or tap and hold to record a video.
  3. Tap Done to save your story.
  4. Tap the add your story button to share to your story.

Still having trouble understand Instagram stories and how they work. Click the link to find out more.

Erin Holmstead

Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.

