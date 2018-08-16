Photographer of the Day: Monoauge

Category: Street

Photographer: Monoauge

Photo: “Brooklyn 2018”

After getting in the car and seeing 103º on the thermostat, I just kept thinking all I wanted to do was dunk my head in a bucket of water. So when I saw this image titled “Brooklyn 2018” by Monoauge I thought ‘This dude is a genius! Why didn’t I think to do this?’

