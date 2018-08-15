Photographer of the Day: Karl Hassel

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Karl Hassel
Photo: “The Crown Jewel……..”
I’ve always been fascinated by hummingbirds, and it is always a thrill to see one flitting between flowers in the garden. However, I’ve never been lucky enough to come upon a nest, so I was pleased to see this delightful capture of nest with two small beaks poking up for their meal. It is easy to see why they are so hard to spot with the most excellent camouflage and their tiny size. The green wash of color makes for a serene background to this little scene. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
