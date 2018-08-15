Beyond Technique Podcast with Jamey Price | Photofocus Podcast August 15, 2018 by Photofocus
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with motorsports and automotive photographer Jamey Price.
Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please, post a review on iTunes!
Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level.
Today we chat with motorsports and automotive photographer Jamey Price. We discuss in detail:
- the power of being able to leverage your network
- the benefit of being nice to people in the industry
- the role of patience when growing a photography business
- the role that stamina plays in photo sessions
- how PhotoShelter makes Jamey’s life easier
- how Jamey overcame a big mistake in his business
- how unexpected bumps in the road can turn out for the better
- the challenge of online communication with clients and contacts
- Jamey’s advice for newbie photographers who want to break into motorsports and automotive photography
- and more!
You can find Jamey at:
- JameyPricePhoto.com
- @jameypricephoto on social media
Start your 14 Day FREE trial of PhotoShelter, plus 20% off a Standard or Pro Account for a year. Use the coupon code PHOTOFOCUS20
PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.
Get social! Follow PhotoShelter online:
- PhotoShelter Blog
- PhotoShelter on Twitter
- PhotoShelter on Facebook
- PhotoShelter on Instagram Stories
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Email us:
- Skip Cohen: [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Share This Podcast!
Please share this podcast with your friends and subscribe via iTunes.
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.