Beyond Technique Podcast with Jamey Price | Photofocus Podcast August 15, 2018

Welcome to Beyond Technique, a podcast empowering photographers to bring their businesses to the next level. Today we chat with motorsports and automotive photographer Jamey Price.

Today we chat with motorsports and automotive photographer Jamey Price. We discuss in detail:

the power of being able to leverage your network

the benefit of being nice to people in the industry

the role of patience when growing a photography business

the role that stamina plays in photo sessions

how PhotoShelter makes Jamey’s life easier

how Jamey overcame a big mistake in his business

how unexpected bumps in the road can turn out for the better

the challenge of online communication with clients and contacts

Jamey’s advice for newbie photographers who want to break into motorsports and automotive photography

and more!

You can find Jamey at:

JameyPricePhoto.com

@jameypricephoto on social media

PhotoShelter gives people and organizations easy ways to manage their photos – from delivering, storing, selling, sharing – all from one place. Their platform offers simple and smart ways to share, store, deliver and sell your highest quality work. They handle the biggest files and solve some of the biggest business challenges for professional photographers.

