Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Fitz Crittle

Photo: This is Too Heavy

The bejeweled full-finger ring leads us to the model’s striking eyes, her face is ringed in golden curls. I love the quiet beauty of this photograph. Do you wonder what she might be getting ready to say?

