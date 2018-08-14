Photographer of the Day: Fitz Crittle

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Fitz Crittle
Photo: This is Too Heavy
The bejeweled full-finger ring leads us to the model’s striking eyes, her face is ringed in golden curls. I love the quiet beauty of this photograph. Do you wonder what she might be getting ready to say?
