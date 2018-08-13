Quick Tip: Meter one light at a time when working with multiple lights

When working with multiple lights, I find it easier working with one light at a time. Start with the main light and take a reading with a light meter. Once you enter these settings on your camera, turn the main light off and proceed to the next light—taking a meter reading to see if it is brighter or darker than the exposure in the camera. Adjust its power for the effect you want. Do this for each light. Once you have all the lights in place, turn them on and take a photograph to see how the extra lights affect the exposure.

