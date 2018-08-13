Photographer of the Day: Steve Stanger

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Steve Stanger

Photo: “Asbury Casino (What’s left), Asbury Park NJ”

While this is a ruin, rather than a vibrant usable structure at the capture of the image, it is a great structure! Not only can we see the architect’s intent as to the structure’s shape and feel, but we can see the bones of the building as well.

