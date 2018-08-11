Watermarks can be used for a number of reasons. One, to protect your images. While watermarks can be removed, most people won’t go through the trouble of doing so if they don’t have the tools. Two, the images can be used for identification purposes, especially when shared on social media. While I’ve never gotten a call from a prospective client that said “I saw your watermark on some photos,” it’s still there to make sure that the viewer knows who took the photos.

There are three different types of watermarks — text, a logo or a signature. So, how do we get started?

Text watermark

This is the most straight-forward way to create a watermark and can be done without any work in Photoshop. In Lightroom Classic CC, select Lightroom and then Edit Watermarks… (Mac). On a PC, this will be located under the Edit menu.

Then, under Image Options, you have the option to create either a text or image watermark. Make sure that Text is selected. A preview should show you some sample text on the left side of the window.

From there, you can customize your watermark, with everything from font and text color to the exact placement and offset of the watermark from the edge.

Depending on the image, you might want to create a watermark with both light and dark text that you can easily export from.

Once you have your watermark the way you want it, click the drop-down menu at the upper left of the window, and click Save Current Settings as New Preset.

Logo watermark

Creating a logo watermark follows the same steps as the text watermark above, but requires a bit of preparation with your logo.

Depending on what file format your logo is in, you hopefully have one with a transparent background. If you don’t, you can use a tool like Photoshop to get rid of the background color as necessary, and then save it as a transparent PNG file.

If you have an EPS, AI, PSD or another file type with a transparent background, open it in Photoshop and use the Export command (File, Export, Export As…) to create a PNG. Be sure that Transparency is checked in the export dialog box.

Once you have your logo file exported as a transparent PNG, open the Watermark Editor in Lightroom (Lightroom, Edit Watermarks… on a Mac; Edit, Edit Watermarks… on a PC).

Under Image Options, you have the option to create either a text or image watermark. Make sure that Image is selected. Then browse to and choose the transparent PNG file for your logo.

From here, you’ll be able to change the positioning and size of your watermark. I usually put my watermark in the lower right corner. You can also change the opacity of the watermark.

Keep in mind that you might want to create two versions of your watermark — one for photos where there’s a light area to place it in (like the above), and one with a lighter version of your logo for darker photos.

Once you have your watermark the way you want it, click the drop-down menu at the upper left of the window, and click Save Current Settings as New Preset.

Signature watermark

Creating a signature watermark is very similar to creating a logo watermark. But instead of working with a graphic, you’re working with your own handwriting. To get started, write out your signature on a white piece of paper, and then scan it to your computer. It might take a few tries to get your signature looking perfect.

From there, take your scanned file into Photoshop. Use the Crop tool to select the signature you want to use. Then, use the Magic Wand tool to get rid of the white background behind your logo.

The last step in Photoshop is to convert the color of your signature to what’s desired. Chances are, your scan turned out grey and won’t look striking when placed on an image. To do this, select the Photoshop layer and then apply a Color Overlay layer style to it (Layer, Layer Style, Color Overlay…). In this case, I chose to make my signature white.

Once you’re satisfied with your results, export your signature using the File, Export, Export As… function. Save as a PNG, with Transparency turned on.

Then, go to Lightroom and browse to Lightroom, Edit Watermarks… (Mac) or Edit, Edit Watermarks… (PC).

Under Image Options, you have the option to create either a text or image watermark. Make sure that Image is selected. Then browse to and choose the transparent PNG file for your signature.

From here, you’ll be able to change the positioning and size of your watermark. I usually put my watermark in the lower right corner. You can also change the opacity of the watermark.

Keep in mind that you might want to create two versions of your watermark — one where your signature is light, and the other where it’s dark.

Once you have your watermark the way you want it, click the drop-down menu at the upper left of the window, and click Save Current Settings as New Preset.

Exporting your watermark

When you’re ready to use your watermark, in the Lightroom export settings, expand the Watermark option and select the watermark from the drop-down menu. All of your exported photos, in that batch, will then contain the watermark you have selected.