The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Jen Rozenbaum | Photofocus Podcast August 10, 2018

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with boudoir photographer and educator Jen Rozenbaum.

[Editor’s note: A word of caution: There is some strong language and topics in this episode. In an abundance of respect in our listeners, we’ve chosen to list this one episode as explicit.]

Images copyright Jen Rozenbaum

We discuss in detail:

  • How photography allowed Jen to rediscover joy and re-integrate herself into the world
  • How Jen empowers women to celebrate their femininity shamelessly
  • How we should be more of ourselves
  • Creating a space of non-judgement and connection with photography clients
  • How we can change lives and embracing our power
  • Embracing natural beauty
  • The topic of beauty within our culture, and how that definition shifts
  • Not being afraid to take risks in order to find your passion
  • Taking risks, believing in yourself, and experiencing life
  • Life lessons, and what Jen learned about herself through the challenge of breast cancer

 

You can find Jennifer at:

Chamira Young

Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.

