The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Jen Rozenbaum | Photofocus Podcast August 10, 2018 by Photofocus
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with boudoir photographer and educator Jen Rozenbaum.
[Editor’s note: A word of caution: There is some strong language and topics in this episode. In an abundance of respect in our listeners, we’ve chosen to list this one episode as explicit.]
We discuss in detail:
- How photography allowed Jen to rediscover joy and re-integrate herself into the world
- How Jen empowers women to celebrate their femininity shamelessly
- How we should be more of ourselves
- Creating a space of non-judgement and connection with photography clients
- How we can change lives and embracing our power
- Embracing natural beauty
- The topic of beauty within our culture, and how that definition shifts
- Not being afraid to take risks in order to find your passion
- Taking risks, believing in yourself, and experiencing life
- Life lessons, and what Jen learned about herself through the challenge of breast cancer
You can find Jennifer at:
- ShamelesslyFeminine.com: Jen’s Podcast, launching August 15th. Her book titled “Shamelessly Feminine” will be launching in January 2019.
- JenRozenbaum.com: Jen’s website for photographers
- Jenerations.com/gallery-1: Jen’s Boudoir Gallery
- SkipCohenUniversity.com
- @SkipCohen on Twitter and Facebook
- [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
