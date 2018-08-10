The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Jen Rozenbaum | Photofocus Podcast August 10, 2018 by Photofocus In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with boudoir photographer and educator Jen Rozenbaum.

[Editor’s note: A word of caution: There is some strong language and topics in this episode. In an abundance of respect in our listeners, we’ve chosen to list this one episode as explicit.]

We discuss in detail:

How photography allowed Jen to rediscover joy and re-integrate herself into the world

How Jen empowers women to celebrate their femininity shamelessly

How we should be more of ourselves

Creating a space of non-judgement and connection with photography clients

How we can change lives and embracing our power

Embracing natural beauty

The topic of beauty within our culture, and how that definition shifts

Not being afraid to take risks in order to find your passion

Taking risks, believing in yourself, and experiencing life

Life lessons, and what Jen learned about herself through the challenge of breast cancer

You can find Jennifer at:

ShamelesslyFeminine.com: Jen’s Podcast, launching August 15th. Her book titled “Shamelessly Feminine” will be launching in January 2019.

JenRozenbaum.com: Jen’s website for photographers

Jenerations.com/gallery-1: Jen’s Boudoir Gallery

