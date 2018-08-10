Photographer of the Day: Raul Perez Amezquita

Category: Weddings
Photographer: Raul Perez Amezquita
Photo: “Beach Wedding”
Upon first glance, this might seem like a typical beach wedding photo, captured at golden hour. But there’s one element of this that really sets the tone of the photograph — the bride resting her head on the groom’s shoulder. It’s this emotion, coupled with the amazing light, that really sets this photograph apart.
