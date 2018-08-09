Quick Tip: Use a black reflector to absorb light for a dramatic effect

A silver and white reflector adds light to a scene whereas a black reflector — or fabric— absorbs light. This will give an illusion that light is being taken away from a scene. Known as negative fill, it will produce a dramatic effect especially when converting the image to black and white.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
