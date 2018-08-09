Photographer of the Day: Pat Callahan

Category: Street

Photographer: Pat Callahan

Photo: “France World Cup Celebration in Paris”

I love Pat Callahan’s image titled “France World Cup Celebration.” It makes you feel like you are right there with everyone screaming your head off as Kylian Mbappe the ‘teenage sensation’ scored in a World Cup final. You can almost feel the excitement and rush!

