Category: Outdoor
Photographer: Brandon Kopp
Photo: “Old Man’s Cave, Hocking Hills State Park, OH HDR”
This wonderful photo has the feel of being captured on the set of “Lord of the Rings.” Reading Brandon’s description he explains that this photo was the result of finding the waterfalls dry and turning to another subject, the winding staircase. He goes on to explain that this was going to be a throwaway shot until he started doing some post processing and came upon a result he liked. It just goes to show that you can find unexpected subjects when heading out on a shoot, and you might even give those throwaway shots a try before hitting the delete key. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Latest posts by Rob Sylvan (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Brandon Kopp - August 8, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater - August 1, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: David Simon - July 25, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.