Photographer of the Day: Brandon Kopp

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Brandon Kopp

Photo: “Old Man’s Cave, Hocking Hills State Park, OH HDR”

This wonderful photo has the feel of being captured on the set of “Lord of the Rings.” Reading Brandon’s description he explains that this photo was the result of finding the waterfalls dry and turning to another subject, the winding staircase. He goes on to explain that this was going to be a throwaway shot until he started doing some post processing and came upon a result he liked. It just goes to show that you can find unexpected subjects when heading out on a shoot, and you might even give those throwaway shots a try before hitting the delete key. Thanks for sharing with our group!

