Photographer of the Day: Jean-François Thibault

Category: Beauty

Photographer: Jean-François Thibault

Photo: View of the Horizon

Wind-tossed hair on a woman staring toward the horizon. Her sunglasses casually resting on the top of her head. The waves of ocean pervade the foreground, surrounding her shape. Simplicity, seeing differently is beauty.

