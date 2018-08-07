Photographer of the Day: Jean-François Thibault

Category: Beauty
Photographer: Jean-François Thibault
Photo: View of the Horizon
Wind-tossed hair on a woman staring toward the horizon. Her sunglasses casually resting on the top of her head. The waves of ocean pervade the foreground, surrounding her shape. Simplicity, seeing differently is beauty.
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
