Photofocus

Education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Motion Graphics Templates a.k.a. MOGRTs are on Adobe Stock in both free and paid downloads

All about motion graphics templates (MOGRTs) from Adobe Stock

0

Hidden in plain sight on the Adobe Stock home page is a world of free templates for making graphics that move. A very large number of these MOtion GRaphic Templates (a.k.a. MOGRTs) are free. The paid versions are available as fully editable watermarked previews.

Templates

Click the Templates button in the nav bar at the left of the Adobe Stock home page to go to the Templates section. There, you’ll find templates for Photoshop, Illustrator, InDesign and MOGRTs. Choose Motion Graphics Templates to get started. I searched these templates for Movie Titles. There are 107 choices of both paid and free templates that can be edited in Adobe Premiere Pro CC.

Preview before buying

Not all fonts used in MOGRTs are included on your computer. Add them by clicking Sync Fonts in the Typekit dialog.If the MOGRT license you like is for sale, download the watermarked preview first. It can be edited to see how it fits the project. If fonts are missing they are easily added using Typekit, part of Adobe’s Creative Cloud. Click the checkbox labeled Sync from Typekit. The missing fonts are automatically checked. Click Sync Fonts to finish the update. Once the edits are finished and the result works well, you can license the unwatermarked version from the Libraries panel in Premiere Pro.

Free MOGRTs might not have all of the features for editing items like the font or font style. A workaround is to delete the type in the free MOGRT and adding your own independently right inside Premiere Pro CC. Other editing options are in After Effects.

The template before & after

I’ve recently updated my studio’s corporate name and have had a truly amazing graphic artist, Jodi Hersh of OrangeStar, create a new wordmark and logo for my business. I do more and more videos for clients now. Having a template opener for them adds to my professional appearance. The video that follows has the original free MOGRT from Adobe Stock followed by the modifications I made to customize it for my purposes. It’s important to note that I did absolutely nothing in Adobe After Effects. All of the changes are made in Premiere Pro. It’s only 38 seconds in length.

The styles in the MOGRT are not editable in Premiere Pro. Neither are the fonts. The workaround is to delete the text in the MOGRT itself then add the new text with the proper font and logo into Premiere Pro’s timeline. The colors are editable. I used my logo’s gray and red colors for the flare. The text gray is not used. I deleted the copy in the text field to make room for the graphics added in Premiere Pro CC.

Original MOGRT with new text
The flare’s color matchs the logo. Text field is blank so the gray for the text doesn’t show.
The timeline for the video

Kevin Ames

Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.

Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)

Categories: Cinematography Tags: Adobe Stock MOGRT Premiere Pro template

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts