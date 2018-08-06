Photofocus

Quick Tip: A landing pad might save your drone from damage

A few weeks back I had an incident with my DJI Inspire 2 drone. While I was taking off from a very gravelly location, I had one of the propellers detach. Because I was on a large landing pad, I was able to power it down and all that happened was that it rolled over and powered off. Had I not been using a landing pad, the drone would have sustained substantial damage. Even though I am very careful and double check this, this kind of incident can happen.

Fly safe and have fun!

Chris Anson

Chris Anson is a commercial drone photographer and videographer. He works with media and production companies as well as producing his own stock photographs and videos. Chris currently flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
www.portlandprodrones.com

