Quick Tip: A landing pad might save your drone from damage

A few weeks back I had an incident with my DJI Inspire 2 drone. While I was taking off from a very gravelly location, I had one of the propellers detach. Because I was on a large landing pad, I was able to power it down and all that happened was that it rolled over and powered off. Had I not been using a landing pad, the drone would have sustained substantial damage. Even though I am very careful and double check this, this kind of incident can happen.
Want the full story on landing pads for drones? Read it here.
Fly safe and have fun!
Chris Anson
www.portlandprodrones.com
