Becoming a Better Drone Videographer: Basic Color Correction of DJI D-Cinelike in DaVinci Resolve

This is a follow-on article to Becoming a Better Drone Videographer: Setting up your DJI Drone Camera for Video Using Manual Mode and D-Cinelike. This article assumes that you set up your camera based upon that article and shot your video in that same mode or at least in D-Cinelike.

In this video, I show you the basics of color correction of video shot in H.264 and D-Cinelike. I will be using Davinci Resolve 15.

You can find my article doing the same thing using Final Cut Pro X (FPCX) here.

My primary tool is DaVinci Resolve. I use FCPX for certain things, but I have found a real liking for DaVinci. One thing to note is that it requires a more powerful graphics card that FCPX. The good news is you can try it for free. The free version of DaVinci Resolve 15, for both Mac and Windows, can be found here — you will find it on the bottom of the linked page. It is really quite amazing what they give you in the free version!

Conclusion

Now that you know the basics, the best thing you can do is go out and shoot video. Try different combinations of sharpness, contrast, and saturation along with refining your exposure. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Trying and refining is the best way to get better results. And don’t forget to have fun!

Fly safe and have fun!