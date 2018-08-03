The InFocus Interview Show with Roberto Valenzuela | Photofocus Podcast August 3, 2018

In this episode:
Photographer, Educator, Author and a Canon Explorer of Light, Roberto Valenzuela shares his tips on Lighting to Communicate.
Topics:
- Lighting to Communicate
- Why you need to Practice
- YouTube Channel
- Window Light vs. Reflector vs. Flash
- Picture Perfect Lighting Workshop
- Learning to be Proficient
