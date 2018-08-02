Quick Tip: Use a White Card to Brighten Shadows

When you’re shooting on-location, it can sometimes be challenging to control the light and shadows in a scene. At a recent food shoot, I used a white card to help to brighten the shadows that were visible around the pizza, pepperoni tomatoes and basil. You can pick one up really cheap — I got this 28×40″ tri-fold one card from Walmart for just $7.97.

The difference is subtle, but you’ll see elements of your photograph pop more and you’ll have less dark areas in your image.