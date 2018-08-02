When you’re shooting on-location, it can sometimes be challenging to control the light and shadows in a scene. At a recent food shoot, I used a white card to help to brighten the shadows that were visible around the pizza, pepperoni tomatoes and basil. You can pick one up really cheap — I got this 28×40″ tri-fold one card from Walmart for just $7.97.
The difference is subtle, but you’ll see elements of your photograph pop more and you’ll have less dark areas in your image.
Bryan Esler
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Use a White Card to Brighten Shadows - August 2, 2018
- “The Enthusiast’s Guide to Travel Photography” Gets You Geared Up for Your Next Trip - July 31, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Prompt Delivery is Key - July 30, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.