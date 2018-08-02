Photographer of the Day: Scott Westhoven

Category: Street

Photographer: Scott Westhoven

Photo: “Untitled”

Scott Westhoven’s image completely caught my eye and caused me to do a double take. At first glance, I had no idea what I was looking at. It wasn’t until I zoomed in closer that I notice all the detail. Made me appreciate a fellow artists difference of perspective.

