Photographer of the Day: Scott Westhoven

Category: Street
Photographer: Scott Westhoven
Photo: “Untitled”
Scott Westhoven’s image completely caught my eye and caused me to do a double take. At first glance, I had no idea what I was looking at. It wasn’t until I zoomed in closer that I notice all the detail. Made me appreciate a fellow artists difference of perspective.
