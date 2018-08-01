Photographer of the Day: Andrew Slater

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Andrew Slater

Photo: “Crossing Paths”

X marks the spot, and what a spot it is! The vibrant colors are what caught my eye at first, but the composition of the crossing walkways are what made me choose this for Photographer of the Day. What makes this such a winning photo in my view is the combination of stunning color, simplicity of scene and the rich meaning evoked by the concept of a crossroads. Thanks for sharing with our group!

