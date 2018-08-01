Free Webinar Today: Making Incredible Landscapes

Skylum, maker of Luminar and Aurora HDR announced a free webinar on making incredible landscapes. The webinar is today, Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 12:00 PM PDT/3:00 PM EDT. Register here.
The landscape secrets — revealed
Guest Serge Ramelli goes deep into his workflow to get the most from landscape photographs using Aurora HDR. He reveals his process step-by-step and layer-by-layer.
Join the webinar today at Noon Pacific and 3 PM Eastern
