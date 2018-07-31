Photographer of the Day: KBT Images

Category: Beauty

Photographer: KBT Images

Photo: Elegance and Simplicity

The title of this photograph, “Elegance and Simplicity,” says it all as far as I’m concerned. The woman looks directly at us in what appears to be total attention the to her viewer. She is relaxed, composed and, well, quietly elegant. This is very well done, indeed.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.