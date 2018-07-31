Category: Beauty
Photographer: KBT Images
Photo: Elegance and Simplicity
The title of this photograph, “Elegance and Simplicity,” says it all as far as I’m concerned. The woman looks directly at us in what appears to be total attention the to her viewer. She is relaxed, composed and, well, quietly elegant. This is very well done, indeed.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: KBT Images - July 31, 2018
- Quick Look: The Electric L.E.D. Light Orchestra - July 30, 2018
- sRGB vs. ProPhoto Color Spaces on the Internet - July 30, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.