Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Michael Hoffmann
Photo: 1200 Intrepid
This image is everything a substantive architectural photo should be. It highlights the effort and imagination of the architect. It shows the structure as the designer most likely wished it to be experienced. It precisely renders vertical lines as plumb, most likely using either a view camera or tilt-shift lens. Lastly, it’s just plain fun!
Steven Inglima
Latest posts by Steven Inglima (see all)
