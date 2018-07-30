Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Michael Hoffmann

Photo: 1200 Intrepid

This image is everything a substantive architectural photo should be. It highlights the effort and imagination of the architect. It shows the structure as the designer most likely wished it to be experienced. It precisely renders vertical lines as plumb, most likely using either a view camera or tilt-shift lens. Lastly, it’s just plain fun!

