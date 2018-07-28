Free Webinar: How to Make Incredible Landscapes

Skylum, maker of Luminar and Aurora HDR announced a free webinar on making incredible landscapes. The webinar is Wednesday, August 1, 2018, at 12:00 PM PDT/3:00 PM EDT. Register here.
Up the landscape game
Guest Serge Ramelli goes deep into his workflow to get the most from landscape photographs using Aurora HDR. He reveals his process step-by-step and layer-by-layer.
Join the webinar August 1, 2018, Wednesday at Noon Pacific and 3 PM Eastern
Kevin Ames
Photographer, Educator, Author at Kevin Ames Photography
Photography is life. Kevin is living it to the fullest. His practice includes fashion, editorial, architectural and corporate photography. Most of all he loves making photographs! Read his blogs here and at www.kevinamesphotography.com.
