The InFocus Interview Show with Rick Sammon | Photofocus Podcast July 27, 2018

In this episode: Photographer, educator and author Rick Sammon shares how to plan a photo trip.

Topics:

How his Route 66 book is used as a planner and an onsite reference resource

What apps are great to help plan for sun location, tides and viewing location Photographer Ephemeris Photo Sun Dial Photo Pill Tide apps Google Earth

How to use Pristine vision as an exercise to get the unique shots

Gathering ideas about the type of shots you want to get by looking at postcards and Google Images

Rick walks us through a plan using the Oregon Coast as an example

We Like to Hear From You!

Here’s your chance to interact with the team by leaving a follow-up question in the comment section. We do our best to answer all questions in a timely manner.

You Can Be the Next Guest Host on Our Podcast

Do you have an idea for a topic or want to hear from your favorite photographer or influencer in our industry? Send an email to Vanelli at [email protected] with the subject line of INFOCUS INTERVIEW IDEA. Write a brief description of your topic or idea. If you are recommending someone, please include their name, contact information and state if you would like to be a guest host.

If you like these InFocus Interviews, please consider supporting our partners and sharing these links with your friends! ThinkTapLearn.com, Luminar by Skylum Software