Photographer of the Day: Don Komarechka

Category: Astrophotography
Photographer: Don Komarechka
Photo: “Crystal Cosmos”
Sometimes fisheye lenses can just take a photograph to the next level. This is one of those cases. Don’s “Crystal Cosmos” is captured beautifully. Upon first glance, I thought he had shot this through a cave opening, but it’s actually the fisheye lens giving the round, circular frame surrounding it. It complements the star trails very well, and it has quite the dizzying effect (in a good way). The colors pop and draw your eyes up to the sky filled with star trails. A great night scene.
