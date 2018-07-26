Category: Street
Photographer: Monty Montgomery
Photo: “A woman, a balloon and a dude walking”
Monty Montgomery’s image, “A woman, a balloon and a dude walking,” stood out to me for this week’s Photographer of the day for his unconventional approach with his angle. I love when artists get creative and really break those so-called ‘photography rules’ and Monty did it beautifully.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Erin Holmstead
Latest posts by Erin Holmstead (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Monty Montgomery - July 26, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Monoauge - July 19, 2018
- Google Clips Review: I Don’t Hate it, But I’m Not Sure I Love it — Yet! - July 16, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.