Photographer of the Day: Monty Montgomery

Category: Street

Photographer: Monty Montgomery

Photo: “A woman, a balloon and a dude walking”

Monty Montgomery’s image, “A woman, a balloon and a dude walking,” stood out to me for this week’s Photographer of the day for his unconventional approach with his angle. I love when artists get creative and really break those so-called ‘photography rules’ and Monty did it beautifully.

