We Want to See Your Pet Photographs!

In July, Photofocus made some changes to our Photographer of the Day feature. In addition to our regular architecture, beauty, outdoor and street categories, we added a “flex” category that changes every month.

In July, we highlighted architectural images, and in August, we’re going to be focusing on weddings.

And in September…we’re going all out for the dogs (and cats). That’s right — we invite you to submit your favorite pet photographs for consideration. Whether it’s Spot chewing on Dad’s favorite shoe or the iguana that you can’t stop loving, we want to see how pets impact your life!

To get started and submit your photos, click here, or share them on our Flickr, 500px, Facebook or Google+ communities. We can’t wait to see your photos!