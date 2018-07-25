Photographer of the Day: David Simon

Category: Outdoor
Photographer: David Simon
Photo: “Waterfall – Isle of Skye – Scotland”
While I’m always a sucker for a good waterfall photo, it was the fantastic light that made me pause. Absolutely gorgeous! Technically perfect, wonderful colors, and razor sharp. Thanks for sharing with our group!
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Rob Sylvan
Rob Sylvan is a photographer, educator, and aspiring beekeeper. He is the author of many Lightroom and photography related books, eBooks, and videos, as well as a regular contributor to Lightroom Killer Tips. Rob also answers all of the Lightroom questions on the KelbyOne Help Desk. His latest book is designed to help you take control of your Lightroom library.
