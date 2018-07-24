Category: Beauty

Photographer: Michael Greening

Photo: She Charges into Danger…

Cosplay is one of the new forms of beauty photography. Here, Photofocus Photographer of the Day Michael Greening returns with “She Charges into Danger…” his take on Lara Croft as portrayed by Genieve Marie at WonderCon. This simply lit studio portrait is playful yet serious. Note the orange barrels on her guns. They indicate that this is truly make believe with toy weapons, not real pistols.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.