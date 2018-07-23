Photographer of the Day: Tiberio Frascari

Category: Architecture

Photographer: Tiberio Frascari

Photo: Gibellina (Sicilia): Sistema delle Piazze di Franco Purini e Laura Thermes.

This is a perfect construct, showing converging lines meeting the edge frames. The vanishing point draws the viewer into the frame, while the sky puts a sense of place to its outdoor setting.

Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.