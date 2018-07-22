Photofocus

education and inspiration for visual storytellers

Gear Review: iForway PowerElf Portable Power Station

0

If you ever leave your house and spend time away, then this battery may be a good option for you. The PowerElf from iForway is sleek and compact but offers a significant amount of electricity and several good options for charging.

I’ve been using it on a three-week trip. I charged it before I left and used it for phone charges, camera battery charges, and even topping off my laptop and it’s still got juice in it.

PowerElf Features

The PowerElf has two USB ports for phones and tablets and whatever else charges off USB. Many cameras’ battery chargers work off USB. It also has one USB-C port so you can charge your MacBook or another device. If your laptop doesn’t charge with USB-C, it’s also got a 12V outlet that will probably charge your laptop; I use that one for my AA battery charger for speedlights. Additionally, there’s a 12V cigarette lighter-esque outlet. You can power pretty much any DC powered device with the PowerElf.

Lastly, it also has a bright LED light at one end and a tether for hanging it. The LED light can be set to constant illumination, or it can blink and it can shine a white or red light. When I was camping in my tent in Wyoming (see the header image) I used the light and the charging ports every day.

While camping in Oregon, there was a huge dust storm. But that’s no problem for the PowerElf because it is dust and splash proof with the covers on (it boasts an IP64 waterproof rating)

It’s Tiny and YUGE

Yesterday, I used the iForway PowerElf Portable Power Station with the TetherTools Case Relay to power my camera during a long time-lapse sequence.

It’s a small device, about as long as my tablet, and as tall as my small camera. While it’s footprint is small, it’s power capacity is huge. It contains 46,800 mAh of electricity, about 30 times as much as an iPhone. It’s got way more power than those tiny USB batteries you stick in your pocket to charge your phone. While I wouldn’t want to carry this around in my pocket, it does go in my bag and I can charge even my laptop on the go.

Conclusion

I like this battery. It’s powerful and versatile enough to be truly useful and variety of circumstances and I’m shocked that I’m still using its first charge. The only flaw I’ve found is that the main door cover separated from its tethers, but it’s actually a little easier to use without those. This was a preproduction unit, so I suspect they will fix that problem for the main production run. I think most people could make good use of this battery, and it’s a good price, especially during their IndieGoGo campaign, which is going right now. I’ve only been using it for a month, but I can definitely recommend this battery.

Learn w/ me

Levi Sim

Levi Sim is passionate about making photographs and helping others make their pictures better, too. He's a full-time photographer making business portraits and marketing and branding pictures for a living. He spends the rest of his time practicing all other kinds of photography. Read more of his articles here. And you can see more of Levi's portfolio here.
Learn w/ me

Latest posts by Levi Sim (see all)

Categories: Gear Photography Tags: battery camping charger iForway PowerElf tether travel USB

 

Please Support Our Partners:

Datacolor Spyder – There is no better time to enhance your capabilities in color management and create outstanding images. Calibrating your display is the first step to ensuring your prints accurately match what you see on your screen.

Luminar – Meet the world’s first photo editor that adapts to your style & skill level. Luminar is the supercharged photo software that makes complex editing easy & enjoyable.

MPB.com – We buy, sell and trade used camera equipment with custom-designed technology, built to solve the challenges of peer to peer transactions. Our rapidly growing marketplace is available in the UK, US and EU countries. Build a camera setup that's right for you with MPB.

Platypod – Platypod Pro LLC makes the world's most compact mini tripod bases for photographers. Inspired by the duck-billed platypus, an animal with flat and broad feet, we designed our camera supports to be ideal for low-angle shots and situations where traditional tripods are cumbersome or impractical.

Perfectly Clear Complete – Built for precision. Made for beauty. Perfectly Clear has mastered the science of intelligent image correction - creating superior quality photos in record time, so you can get back to doing what you really love...in no time. Special Photofocus deal here.

HDR Learning Center – Check out new ways to use High Dynamic Range photography to make compelling images. Free tutorials and posts to get results. Produced in partnership with HDRsoft.

Adobe Portfolio – Beautifully Simple Creative Portfolio Websites are a snap to build. Try Adobe Portfolio, a tool to build your own personalized website in minutes, available to Creative Cloud subscribers today https://www.myportfolio.com.

ThinkTAP – New online education for photographers by working professionals. Be one of the first 50 people to buy our new time-lapse training for only $99 (that’s 60% off); use the code TL50.

Reader Interactions

Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.

Share Your Thoughts