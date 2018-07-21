Sure, there’s a big “Reset” button in Lightroom Classic, putting your edited photo back to its original state. But what if you need to reset just some of the adjustments you’ve made? Simply double click on the slider text (Exposure, Contrast, Highlights, etc.) and watch the slider move back to zero.
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Reset Lightroom Classic Sliders - July 21, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor - July 20, 2018
- Utilizing a Fill Flash During Bright, Sunny Conditions - July 18, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.