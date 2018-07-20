Quick Tip: Replace a Full Hard Drive

When a hard drive gets full, it takes longer to read and write the data to and from the disk, slowing your system down. Adding large amounts of photos to a local drive can fill the drive fast, causing poor performance. Additionally, trying to run an operating system and applications while also opening and closing files means your disk is trying to push data in different directions at once. This is one reason why it’s best to keep your photos on a separate hard drive from your operating system and replace a smaller drive with a larger one when needed.

Want to learn more? Click here to read the article, “Why Store Photos on a Separate Hard Drive?”