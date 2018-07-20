Photographer of the Day: Nic Taylor

Category: Astrophotography

Photographer: Nic Taylor

Photo: “Plas Curig”

I really like Nic’s usage of putting a tree in the foreground of this shot. While the night sky is impressive, the lit tree is what really brings it all together, especially in terms of bringing in a new color to the scene. There’s so much to look at here, and it creates a great overall nightscape.

