Create a “Model Release” subfolder in the same folder as the images the release is for. This makes it easy to find and easier to match the release to the images. Store the digital model release form in this folder. If you prefer paper release forms, scan the original and place it in this folder. File the original paper release like you normally do.
Want to read more? Check out more in the article, “Where to Store Your Model Release Forms”
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
Latest posts by Vanelli (see all)
- Quick Tip: Keeping Model Releases Organized - July 19, 2018
- To Give or Not to Give ALL Images — That is the Question - July 17, 2018
- Quick Tip: Search Lightroom Classic’s Metadata to Find an Image’s Copyright Status - July 12, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.