Photographer of the Day: Monoauge

Category: Street
Photographer: Monoauge
Photo: “Earhairdontcare, NYC 2018”
If this image, “Earhairdontcare, NYC 2018” by Monoauge, doesn’t make you feel like you are walking the streets of New York City I don’t know what will. Great perspective shown “ear”….get it! 🙂
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
