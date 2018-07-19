Photographer of the Day: Monoauge

Category: Street

Photographer: Monoauge

Photo: “Earhairdontcare, NYC 2018”

If this image, “Earhairdontcare, NYC 2018” by Monoauge, doesn’t make you feel like you are walking the streets of New York City I don’t know what will. Great perspective shown “ear”….get it! 🙂

