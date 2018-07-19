Becoming a Better Drone Videographer: Color Correcting DJI D-Cinelike in FCPX

This is a follow-on article to Becoming a Better Drone Videographer: Setting up your DJI Drone Camera for Video Using Manual Mode and D-Cinelike. This article assumes that you set up your camera based upon that article.
In this video, I show you the basics of color correction of video shot in H.264 and D-Cinelike. I will be using Final Cut Pro 10.4 (FCPX). These basics can be applied to any other editing/grading software as well. The video also assumes that you know how to get your video into FCPX and onto the timeline. Its focus is on how to do basic color correction using D-Cinelike on your video footage.
Now Watch the Video
Conclusion
Now that you know the basics, the best thing you can do is go out and shoot video. Try different combinations of sharpness, contrast, and saturation along with refining your exposure. Don’t be afraid of making mistakes. Trying and refining is the best way to get better results. And don’t forget to have fun!
If you are having problems with jitter in your videos, see my article on Reducing Jitter in Video for a more detailed look.
Fly safe and have fun!
Chris Anson
Chris started Portland Pro Drones with the focus on working as a contractor for other companies, flying their drones and his own, as well as capturing stock videography and photography. Chris flies a DJI Inspire 2 drone with Zenmuse X5S camera.
See examples of his work here.
