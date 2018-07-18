Photographer of the Day: Phil Campbell

Category: Outdoor

Photographer: Phil Campbell

Photo: “All in a Row”

Simplicity and tranquility. I love the line formed by the family, with the symmetry of the adult geese at the front and back of the line. The mist in the air helps to separate the geese from the background, as well as add another element of interest to the scene. The gentle touch of light across the necks of the goslings is the icing on the cake. Thanks for sharing with our group!

