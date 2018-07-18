Adweek Webinar: Video Storytelling The Impact of Motion

Video is a force in advertising. From television to social media, motion impacts the message for products and services. Adweek, the voice of the advertising industry is presenting a webinar featuring Adobe Stock Content Development Manager Dennis Radeke and Photofocus publisher Richard Harrington. Dennis and Rich will present insights and practical advice on being a better storyteller by using the impact of motion.
Video expectations are reaching new heights as audiences become more sophisticated. Telling effective stories with well-produced video enhances your brand. Poor video can tarnish it. This webinar helps explain how to put video to work on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.
