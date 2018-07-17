I see online over and over again about memory cards failing. Here’s a quick tip — instead of deleting photos from your memory card, format your memory card after each time you put it into your computer. Doing so will cause the memory card to do a soft sort of “reset,” and in addition to deleting your images, it’ll make sure it’s in tip-top shape for your camera.
Want to read more? Check out more in the article, “Avoiding Memory Card Chaos”
Bryan Esler
Assistant Editor at Photofocus
Bryan is a photographer specializing in capturing events, theatre, food/drink and corporate moments. Based in Grand Rapids, Mich., he has worked with clients such as CNBC, Michigan State University, ArtPrize, Steelcase, SpartanNash and more. His work has also been featured by Delta Airlines, NBC, Microsoft, LiveStrong and Pure Michigan. Learn more about Bryan at bryanesler.com.
Latest posts by Bryan Esler (see all)
- Quick Tip: Avoid Memory Card Headaches by Formatting After Every Shoot - July 17, 2018
- Photography Marketing: Facebook Drops Lightroom Share; A Look at Other Options - July 16, 2018
- Photographer of the Week: July 9 – 13, 2018 - July 15, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.