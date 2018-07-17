Quick Tip: Avoid Memory Card Headaches by Formatting After Every Shoot

I see online over and over again about memory cards failing. Here’s a quick tip — instead of deleting photos from your memory card, format your memory card after each time you put it into your computer. Doing so will cause the memory card to do a soft sort of “reset,” and in addition to deleting your images, it’ll make sure it’s in tip-top shape for your camera.

