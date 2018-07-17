Category: Beauty
Photographer: Darren M
Photo: Isabella in the Arcade
Pink is the order of the day in “Isabella in the Arcade” by our Photographer of the Day Darren M. The candy color surrounds Isabella framing her with wondrous recedeing patterns in the background. Her lips echo the color scheme while her eyes hold our attention.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
Latest posts by Kevin Ames (see all)
- Photographer of the Day: Darren M - July 17, 2018
- Photographer of the Day: Stròlic Furlàn – Davide Gabino - July 16, 2018
- Sunday Comics: Isn’t Time Money? - July 15, 2018
Comment Policy: Vigorous discussion is welcome. Please use your real names and respect one another.