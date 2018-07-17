Category: Beauty

Photographer: Darren M

Photo: Isabella in the Arcade

Pink is the order of the day in “Isabella in the Arcade” by our Photographer of the Day Darren M. The candy color surrounds Isabella framing her with wondrous recedeing patterns in the background. Her lips echo the color scheme while her eyes hold our attention.

