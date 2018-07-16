Photographer of the Day: Stròlic Furlàn – Davide Gabino

Category: Architecture
Photographer: Stròlic Furlàn – Davide Gabino
Photo: I Colori di Bologna
The curving field of view with the compressed ancient structures along with their multiple colors is an obvious choice. “I Colori di Bologna” or in English “The Colors of Bologna” have earned Stròlic Furlàn – Davide Gabino the title of Photofocus Photographer of the Day. This photo goes to show that the architecture doesn’t have to be brand new or super tall to be impressive and eye-catching.
Originally shared with the Photofocus Readers Flickr Group. Join the group and share your photo or submit yours via the Photofocus website.
Kevin Ames
