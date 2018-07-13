The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Rudy Guttosch | Photofocus Podcast July 13, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.
In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Rudy Guttosch from Illuminati Instrument Corp.
We discuss in detail:
- how the process of creating an image is a mix of both art and science
- the process of launching a physical product
- the concept of released a minimum viable product
- the power of utilizing your network
- the role of customer feedback
- the synthesis of people, ideas, and relationships
- bridging the gap between creating a prototype and full-fledged product
- building momentum in new endeavors
- the benefits of being kind to people you work with and for
Enhance your revenue stream: sign up for Adobe Stock and submit your video content!
- Learn more and sign up here
- Learn how to shoot better video with the weekly Photofocus DSLR column
Have suggestions on future topics you want us to cover? Reach out!
- SkipCohenUniversity.com
- @SkipCohen on Twitter and Facebook
- [email protected]
- Chamira Young: [email protected]
Chamira Young
Chamira will readily admit it: she’s an art nerd, Photoshop geek, and photographer with an obsession for productivity and creativity. Through online teaching and podcasting, she loves helping other creative minds become more successful by empowering them with the knowledge and inspiration to up their game. Currently, ChamiraStudios.com is the hub of her creative mischief. It branches out to her other projects, and allows her to be an artist, photographer, podcaster at ProPhotographerJourney.com, and online course creator. You can also find her on Twitter.
