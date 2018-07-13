The Mind Your Own Business Podcast with Rudy Guttosch | Photofocus Podcast July 13, 2018

Get the show here or get it on iTunes — Please post a review on iTunes.

In this episode, Skip Cohen and Chamira Young chat with Rudy Guttosch from Illuminati Instrument Corp.

We discuss in detail:

how the process of creating an image is a mix of both art and science

the process of launching a physical product

the concept of released a minimum viable product

the power of utilizing your network

the role of customer feedback

the synthesis of people, ideas, and relationships

bridging the gap between creating a prototype and full-fledged product

building momentum in new endeavors

the benefits of being kind to people you work with and for

