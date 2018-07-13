Steve Glynn’s Tintype Portrait Project

Steve Glynn makes portraits using the tintype process (learn more about tintypes in this article) and a large format camera. This combination is striking — it yields a very shallow depth of field and a unique and irreplicable photograph. The picture is recorded directly onto a metal sheet, and I’m struck by the finiteness. This picture cannot be shared instantly on Facebook, but it is a long-lasting medium and the photos will surely outlast Facebook itself. I think you’ll enjoy this short film about Glynn’s continuing project.

Big Red from Taproot Pictures on Vimeo