Photographer of the Day: Michael Hoffman

Category: Astrophotography
Photographer: Michael Hoffman
Photo: “Night Light”
Michael’s photograph, taken at East Point Lighthouse in Heislerville, NJ, is a beautifully composed image. With the lighthouse to the left lighting up the night sky, the stars are bright and airy. The light painting done on some of the landscape helps to bring contrast between the lighthouse and the rest of the scene as well.
