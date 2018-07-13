Contribute to Adobe Stock & Get a Year of Creative Cloud Photogs Plan Free

Adobe Stock announced that the first twenty thousand (that’s 20,000) contributors that have 300 approved files online this year will receive a code good for one year of the Creative Cloud Photographer’s Plan for free. This is a great value. The code will extend existing plans for Creative Cloud subscribers.

Contributing video clips and still photos to Adobe Stock is easy. Here’s a detailed article to get you started.

You can also watch a video.

The Adobe Photographer’s Plan includes Photoshop CC, Lightroom CC, Lightroom Classic CC, Portfolio, and Adobe Spark.