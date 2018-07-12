Quick Tip: Search Lightroom Classic’s Metadata to Find an Image’s Copyright Status

Looking for a quick way to find images you haven’t set as being copyrighted? To find all images with an unknown copyright status in Lightroom Classic, click Metadata on the Library filter. Change a column label to Copyright Status. Lightroom will quickly show how many images are copyrighted and how many are not. Click on “unknown” to filter the results.
Vanelli
Robert Vanelli (Vanelli to his friends) is a working photographer, educator and author living in Florida. After a successful career as a three-time, Triple Crown Karate champion, Vanelli turned his attention to teaching the visual arts. As an experienced educator, Vanelli has created several photography and digital workflow programs including Click for Kids.
Currently he is teaching workshops, writing for Photofocus and creating tutorials for various plug-in companies and for the Vanelli and Friends series.
You can find out more about Vanelli at www.VanelliandFriends.com
