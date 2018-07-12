Quick Tip: Search Lightroom Classic’s Metadata to Find an Image’s Copyright Status

Looking for a quick way to find images you haven’t set as being copyrighted? To find all images with an unknown copyright status in Lightroom Classic, click Metadata on the Library filter. Change a column label to Copyright Status. Lightroom will quickly show how many images are copyrighted and how many are not. Click on “unknown” to filter the results.

