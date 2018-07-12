Photographer of the Day: Emanuele UbOldi

Category: Street
Photographer: Emanuele UbOldi
Photo: “Jaipur – Rajasthan”
I can’t help it — this image by Emanuele UbOldi, “Jaipur – Rajasthan,” tugged at my mommy heart strings. I mean look at that face! How could you not love it? Those eyes say it all.
Erin Holmstead
Erin Holmstead is a beauty and commercial portrait photographer, engaged member and organizer of the Cache Valley Photographers, and is crazy about fashion and beauty photography. She makes pictures with people her primary study (especially her kids), but she is excited to learn and share all kinds of photographic techniques.
